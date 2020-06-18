Alexandra (Alex) STOCKIE
Passed away, peacefully, at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerald (Gerry) Stockie in 2006. Alex is survived by her three children, Gary (Loretta) Stockie of Waterloo, Janet (Robert) Silver and Paul Stockie, all of Kitchener; and grandchildren, Keith, Karalee, Kristen, Ryan (Alicia), and Benjamin (Skylar) as well as nieces and nephews. Alexandra came to Canada from Ukraine as a teenager in the position of a dental hygienist. She met her future husband at Rockway Fish and Chips; they later married in 1950 and began their family. After raising their family, she was employed by J. M. Schneider for many years. Alex was an active member of St. Louis RC Church in Waterloo where she belonged to the CWL. She was a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion, Waterloo, Branch 530. Alex was the last original resident of Oriole Street in Waterloo. Alex and Gerry enjoyed many years at the family cottage in Woodland Beach. Following COVID-19 Pandemic protocol for physical distancing, a funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available at www.erbgood.com Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Donations in memory of Alex can be made to the Lung Association - Waterloo Region or St. Louis RC Church by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
