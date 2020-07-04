Passed away on June 27, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Kathy and Aaron (Colleen). Cherished Grandpa of Declan and Finn. Dear Brother of Helene Meier, Peter (Brenda) Forthuber and Elke Walls. Predeceased by his parents: Hans & Maria Forthuber and Franz Novak and brothers John Novak and John Forthuber. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com
