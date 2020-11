"In loving remembrance of the legacy of Alfred H. Herchenrader. He served in WW11 and returned home safely. Later to become a policeman for 33 years in Kitchener. We are proud of his loyal service to our country today and always. Memories of his laughter, song and good deeds will remain in our hearts. Heroes never die." In loving remembrance from wife Shirley, children and grandchildren.



