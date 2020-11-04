It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Alfred-John Gilmour at Freeport Health Centre, Kitchener on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved husband to Sandra, married for 49 incredible years. Loving father to Jillian (Adam), Fiona (Rohit) and the late Andrew, and grandpa to Nathan, Connor, Chetan and Isla. Alfred-John was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Margaret, sisters Francess, Emma, brothers William and David. Alf is survived by his sister Margaret and sister-in-law Margaret (Hamill) and nephew Ryan. Alf was born in Kirkintilloch, Scotland where he played for the Rob Roy Football Club. In his mid to late 20's he worked at the Defense Early Warning Line in the Arctic, before marrying his #1 girl and immigrating to Canada. He worked at Labatt's before starting his own company, Auto-Flush Systems and Uni-Spray Systems. His work saw him travel much of the world. Alf was an avid golfer who won many awards including 7 hole-in-one trophies. He was a family man who took great pride in his family. Alf enjoyed creating memories with his family and took them on many trips to many beautiful places. He was often up for a good sing song and passed much of his song book on. At this time, there will be no service. Condolences for the family and donations to Sick Kids Hospital may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. He will be greatly missed by his family and good friends, especially Colin and Harry. We hope that you are with Andrew now, golfing and singing your heart out. You are our sunshine until we see you again. Thanks for asking me to dance.