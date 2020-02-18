Home

Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Alfredo De Andrade Cerqueira Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving and devoted husband of Maria Ferreira Cerqueira. Cherished father of Fernanda Puim (Manuel Antonio), Elizabete Pinho (the late David) and Carlos Cerqueira (Brenda). Proud grandfather of Angie, the late Andrew, Michael, Alicia, Madeline and Sebastian and great-grandfather of Henry and Alice. Alfredo will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory's Roman Catholic Church, 10 St. Gregory's Dr., Cambridge, on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the of the Heart & Stroke Foundation
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020
