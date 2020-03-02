|
|
Passed away peacefully on the evening of February 28, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Maria "Marlene" Gordon (2013). Dear father of Andrew (Aiping), Peter (Carla), Aurelia (Keith) and Audra (Daniel). Loving grandfather of Amber, Ava, Tiago, Matas, Gabriela, William, Sophia, Danielle, James and Dominic. Also predeceased by his parents, Antanas (2003) and Maria (2008) and his brother, Sharunas (2017) (Ingrid). Survived by his sister, Nijole (Algis) and children Saulius, Vaida, Renata; his brother's children, Tomas, Michael, Ariana, Marcus; as well as his sister-in-law Marylou (Henry), brother-in-law Frank (Lynn) and their respective children, Erika, Caroline, Alex, Christopher, Sheena, Jeff. Al was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and proud Catholic. After retiring from the Federal Government, where he ultimately reached the role of Director of Citizenship, Eastern Ontario, he enjoyed a long period of retirement with his family. Rarely without one of his many cameras, he enjoyed walks in the park with his wife and taking pictures of nature. An avid follower of politics, Al was quick to share his opinion and critique of government policy - he always seemed to have the answer. His love for travel and Asia in particular, saw him visiting China twice, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, along with trips to Europe and the United States. But above all, he loved nothing more than to watch NFL games on Sunday and his beloved Raiders. Al's family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 with prayers at 8:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Algimantas's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020