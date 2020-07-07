1/1
Of Waterloo, passed away July 3, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Roy (2006). Dear mother to Terry (Sandra) of Waterloo, Judy (John) of Kinburn, Glen (Nancy) of London, David (predeceased 2010) and daughter-in-law Marj of Teeswater. Daughter of the late Regina and William Henhoeffer of Williamsburg. Predeceased by brothers Lorne, Edward, and Joseph and sisters Laura, Arine, and Matilda. Lovingly remembered by 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. In consideration of the COVID pandemic, a private service and internment have already taken place. Please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Grand River Hospital or St Mary's Hospital. Special thanks to the Grand River Hospital Freeport Campus, East Wing palliative care staff who provided dedicated care in her last months. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 7, 2020.
