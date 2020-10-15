1/1
Alice CASWELL
1925-05-15 - 2020-10-12
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Caswell (nee Hodder) at Hospice Wellington on Monday, October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Caswell (1992). Loving mother of Roy Caswell and Debbie Roosenboom (Reyer). Survived by her grandchildren, Jim Caswell (Anita), Michael Caswell, David Caswell, Adam Roosenboom (Jackie) and Andrew Roosenboom (Louise); and her great grandchildren Hailee and Tyler Caswell, and Jase and Lily Roosenboom. Also survived by her brother Leslie Hodder (Arlene), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Cathy Caswell (2000), grandson Daniel Roosenboom (2014), her brothers Fred Hodder and Gerald Hodder, and sisters Lily Hodder and Winnie Geick. Resting at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge where family will receive friends for a period of visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Wellington or Saint Luke's United Church. Due to safety restrictions, we ask that those wishing to attend please RSVP by either phoning the funeral home at (519)658-9366 or on-line at lounsburyfuneralhome.com. Masks and social distancing protocols are required.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
