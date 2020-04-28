|
Alice Fraser, 94 of Kitchener, passed away peacefully at Trinity Care Centre, Kitchener. Born in Kitchener she was the daughter of Sirenus and Alexandra Fedy of 191 Kent Avenue. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Roy, one son, Greg and daughter-in-law Connie. Also predeceased by her parents and sisters Edith (Joe Querin), Rita (Harold Baur), and Sandra (Neil Frickey) all of Kitchener. Survived by sons Steve (Bonnie), Paul (Kim), daughter Wendy (Paul), brother James (Arlene), sister Carole, grandchildren Sheila, Matthew, Daniel, Sarah, Josh, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Per Alice's wishes she has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As tokens of condolence contributions to Trinity Care Centre, Kingsway Drive, Kitchener or a local food bank would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 28, 2020