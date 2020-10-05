Alice Shantz was born in 1924 and died peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo. Her parents were Alvin and Florence Shantz (deceased). Her four brothers, Nelson (Hazel), Floyd, Howard (Gertrude), and Willard (Kay) are all deceased. Alice was cherished by her many nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed by all of them. She was part of many Sunday dinners and every family "special" occasion. Family loved her sense of humor and all the stories she could tell and jokes she could share. Keeping in touch with her many dear friends was so important to her! She had a long happy career with SpaeNaur Inc. She loved reading and music but was passionate about travelling to many countries. She was an active long-time member of Bethany Missionary Church in Kitchener. Everyone saw how she embraced life with joy! Alice came to know in her life a richness whose fullness cannot be measured. "Great is Thy Faithfulness". Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to attend the visitation may RSVP by calling the funeral home 519-745-8445. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held. To join Alice's family in a Livestream of the service please visit www.erbgood.com
. Interment will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. If desired, a donation may be given to the Bethany Women's Ministries, Emmanuel Bible College or the charity of your choice
and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The family would like to provide a special thank you to the caregivers and staff of Columbia Forest Long Term Care for their care of Alice during her time there.