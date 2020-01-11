|
Passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Heritage House, St. Jacobs on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Loving wife of the late Ernie (2018) for over 73 years. Dear mother of Sandra (Bill) McNamara and Nancy (Chuck) Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Erin (Ed) Roach and their son Jordan, Alison (Jeff) Mundt and their daughters Ava and Audrey, Lisa (Steven) Janssen and their children Adam, Ryan and Megan, Keri Thomas and Richard (Leanne) Thomas. Survived by her brother Conrad (the late Rosemary) and her niece Cathy (Steve) Dombrowski. Predeceased by her parents Conrad and Alice Woelfle. Alice was a member of the Catholic Women's League for over 50 years and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making stained glass. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Heritage House, St. Jacobs for their wonderful care of Alice. At Alice's request there will be no visitation or service. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020