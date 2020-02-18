|
|
Passed away peacefully at the home of Noah Bauman on February 17, 2020 at the age of 85. Alice (Freeman) Martin was the wife of the late Henry M. Martin (2016). Mother of Mary and Noah Bauman, RR#1 Holyrood, Adeline Martin of Floradale and George and Hannah Martin of Val Gagne. Survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, step-sisters-in-law Lydia Freeman and Leah Freeman. Predeceased by her parents Addison and Lovina (Weber) Freeman, one daughter in infancy, one brother Nelson in infancy, step-brothers Lloyd, Gordon, Cleason, Emerson, Leonard, two step-sisters Seleda Freeman Martin and Edna Freeman Bowman. Friends may call at the home of John Martins (1090 Reitzel Place RR#1 St. Jacobs) from 1-5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A family service will be held at John Martins at 9 a.m. on February 20, 2020 then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further services. Arrangements entrusted to the MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020