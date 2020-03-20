|
|
Of Drayton went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on March 17, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Tony Spaling (2009). Alice and Tony immigrated to Canada and the Drayton area in 1953, where they raised their five sons. She was a wonderful, loving mother, and known in her church and community for her smiling, gracious and outgoing demeanor, and kindness and caring for others. A follower of Jesus and woman of devout faith, she loved to sing hymns. Cherished mother of Harry and Trudy Spaling, Edmonton Al and Frances Spaling, Wingham Charlie and Lorrie Spaling, Drayton Andy Spaling, Hamilton Ray and Kristin Spaling, New Dundee. Much loved by 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Audrey and great-grandson Maclane Dykstra, sisters Janny Lubbers, Grietje and her husband Geert Lubberts, and twin brother Hendrik Lubbers and his wife Minie Lubbers. Private family interment at Drayton Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Homes, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020