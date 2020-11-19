Of Drayton, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 90, our dearly loved mother, grandmother and Oma went home to be with her Lord, with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Bert van Gyssel (2000) for 50 years. Dear mother of Theresa and Jack Scholten of Drayton, Elaine and the late Nick Stevens (2018) of Port Perry, John and Hilda Van Gyssel of Port Sydney, Shirley and Albert Scholten of Drayton and Betty and John Bults of Maidstone. Dear grandmother of Lisa and Randy Geerlinks, Tracy and Mike DeWeerd, Lori and Steve Klopper, Trish Murray, Pam and Craig Darroch; Jeremy and Kelly Stevens, Julie and Pete Redekop, Jennifer and Steve Brink; Matt and Cathy Van Gyssel, Jeff and Natalie Van Gyssel; Kristie and Dan Walraven, Rachel and Dave Vandenberg, Mark and Katie Scholten, Rob and Krista Scholten; Alissa Bults, Darcy and Liane Bults. Loving Oma of 47 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Tryntje van Dyk and her sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Ben Kraal. Mom had a strong faith and knew that the Lord was waiting for her to come home. She had a deep love for her family, her Lord and her church. She will be so very missed. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Royal Terrace for their loving care during the last few years of her life. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family service held in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church and will be live streamed on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and the link will be available on the funeral home website below Alice's notice. Interment in Drayton Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Community Christian School would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca