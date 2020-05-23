October 26, 1926 - May 20, 2020 Passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his residence in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 93. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Nora; his daughter Diane Bandura, and his grandson Kyle Bandura. Survived by his brothers Glen (Linda), and Dennis; his brother-in-law Don Riemens, and his sister-in-law Dawn Cleasby. Will always be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Ethel; his brothers Bob, Lorne and Elwood; his sisters Renie Wismer, Bernice Zahra, Yvonne Riemens, Lorraine Lee and Lucille Olinski. Allan was a long time employee of Burns Meats, where he met Nora, until the plant closed and he eventually retired from Children's Village in St. Agatha. He was a quiet, gentle man who adored his family. When Kyle came along he finally had a soulmate to share his passion for sports with and spent many happy hours at hockey rinks, baseball diamonds or at any other activity in which Kyle was involved. Allan's other pride and passion were memories of his early life in Saskatchewan. Throughout his life, extended family events always included sharing their memories of life on the farm. Even though he came to Kitchener in his mid-teens, Allan was always a Saskatchewanian at heart. Allan also enjoyed travelling, play cards, socializing with friends and being Nora's other half. A private funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11:00 am in accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences for the family and donations to Canadian Food for Children or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Petersburg may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.