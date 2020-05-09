Passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 87. He died of COVID-19. Allan lived the fullest of lives. He was a geological draftsman, a Godan in Judo, a Sensei and inductee in the Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame for his dedication to the sport of judo, a YMCA leader, a member of the Air Force reserve, a great lover of the outdoors, a proud motorcyclist, a horseback rider, a magical pruner of trees, a turtle whisperer, a sewer of exquisite clothing, a skier, a snowshoer, a maker of tree houses and pancakes in the shapes of letters and bunnies. He could train a colt, fix a bike, make a kite out of an old parachute, drive a stock car and build an igloo. He was a steadfast, caring and generous husband. He was a mentor, first, as a young man running YMCA camps for boys and then for his beloved judo community. He was the kind of guy who was always, always around to lend a helping hand. But above all things he was a dad to beat all dads. The kind of dad who teaches you all the good and wonderful things. Like how to do a backflip on the balance beam he built in the backyard, like how to blow an egg and then paint it for Easter, like how to tie a slip knot to make a lasso, like how to do a J-stroke in a canoe, how to saddle a horse and how to properly hold a newborn chick. He was the kind of dad who would pitch a tent in the backyard for a summer-night sleepover with your cousins, who would decorate your red hot-rod car - completely covered in candy and ribbons - to ride to school for Halloween dress-up day, who would make you a pair of stilts or a dollhouse. He was the kind of dad who took you skating on a frozen slough, who taught you tennis, swimming, skiing and how to do a handstand. He was the kind of dad who would pick you up from a late-night party, no questions asked. The kind of dad who would drive clear across the country to help you move from your student apartment to your first real job. The kind of dad who showed up for every event, from your solo concert with the symphony to the really bad school plays. He was the kind of grandfather who taught you how to shoot a bow and arrow - the real kind, with a leather grip and feather fletchings on the arrow. He was the kind of dad you are really, really proud of. He was the kind of man who never let you down - ever. He was the kind of husband, dad, and grandfather who was always there. Now, for the first time in our lives, he's not here. It's going to be so very hard without him. Allan Few was born on March 26, 1933 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He died at Trinity Village Long Term Care Home in Kitchener, Ontario. Allan is survived by his wife, Helen, and his children Nora and her husband Doug, Laurie and her husband Colin, Guy and his partner Matthew and by his grandson Geoffrey and his wife Haley. We will miss him every single day. Private cremation has taken place. Allan's family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener, Ontario, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Allan's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.