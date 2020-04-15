|
Allan Francis Kuntz of Formosa, passed away at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Chesley on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020, at age 84. Beloved husband of Audrey Kuntz (née Schmidt) for 60 years. Loving father of Donna (Boyd) Erb of Wellesley, Bruce (Kelly) Kuntz of Formosa, Glen (Sharon) Kuntz of Mildmay and Murray Kuntz of Formosa. Cherished grandfather of Mark (Ariana) Erb, Emily Erb (Brody), Tyler Kuntz (Amanda), Morgan Kuntz (Ryan), Rachel Kuntz (Trevor), Alex Kuntz (Celina) and Jarrett Kuntz. Missed by step grandchildren, Kurt Inglis (Nicole), Alyssa Inglis (Scott), Cassidy and Lexie McDonald and great grandson Braxton Stacey. Fondly remembered by his siblings, Joan Meyer of Teeswater, Don Kuntz, Jerry Kuntz and Lloyd (Shirley) Kuntz all of Formosa, Keith (Lynn) Kuntz of Waterloo and Connie (Vince) Wilhelm of Formosa along with several nieces and nephews. Also survived by in-laws, Helen Schmidt, Clayton (Dorothy) Schmidt, Kathleen Schmidt, Robert Davidson, Josephine Haid, Margaret Rettinger, Sister Norma Schmidt and Dorothy Lesperance. Predeceased by his parents, Oliver and Matilda (née Schnurr) Kuntz, sister Lorraine (Harold) Cassidy and in-laws Bob Meyer, Anna (Norman) Dietrich, Alf (Lola) Schmidt, Melvin (Regina) Schmidt, Gerald Schmidt, Allan Schmidt, Marie Davidson, Tony Haid and Gus Lesperance. As per Allan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service to honour Allan's life will be held at a later date. Final resting place Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, Formosa. Memorial donations to South Bruce Grey Health Centre (Walkerton & District Hospital Foundation) would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.tiffinfuneralhome.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 15, 2020