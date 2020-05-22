Allan George KIRCK
1949 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Allan on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Loving husband and best friend to Lois. Stepfather to Vicki (Larry), William (Ken) and Robert. Much loved brother of Robert (Dianne), Tim (Kelly) and Shirley. Allan will be sadly missed by his family, his many friends and his beloved Sammy. Predeceased by his parents, Bob and Gladys and brother Don. Born in Conestogo in 1949, Allan worked for many years as an Orthopaedic Technologist at Grand River Hospital where he and Lois met. A longtime usher at St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Conestogo, Allan's love of hockey led him to become a trainer as part of the Waterloo Siskins hockey team and volunteer with KidsAbility for many years. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, humour and the care and compassion he showed to both people and animals. The family wishes to thank the team of nurses and doctors that provided Al care, support and compassion during these difficult times. A private family service has been entrusted to Erb & Good Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsAbility or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged through the Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
