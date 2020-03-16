|
|
Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 84. Beloved husband for almost 57 years of Helena (McNeill) Hoffman of Elmira. Loving father of the late Rodney Hoffman (1992), Philip (Elizabeth) Hoffman of Calgary, and Heather (Orvie) Bowman of Elmira. Loved grandfather of Jaron, Danya, and Karis Bowman; James and Annika Hoffman. Dear brother of Marie Martin, Roy (Sandra) Hoffman, Reta (Stuart) Malloy, and Paul (Evelyn) Hoffman. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Israel and Anna (Bauman) Hoffman, sister Erma (Brice) Martin, and brothers-in-law Ashley Tate and Garry Martin. Allan was a founding member of Woodside Bible Fellowship. He was active on the boards of many local and worldwide Christian ministry organizations and served as a missionary, along with his wife, in both India and Africa. He was co-owner of Hoffman-Damar Fuels Ltd. and a chartered accountant with Malcolm Gilson & Co. A private family funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Woodside Bible Fellowship. The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. and may be viewed online at WoodsideChurch.ca/live. Interment will follow at Hawkesville Cemetery. The family encourages and would sincerely appreciate if extended family and friends would share condolences on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Pamir Ministries or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020