Allan HOHNER
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Lynn (2017) for 50 years. Loving father of Michael (Nicole) and cherished grandfather of Eric and James. Dear brother of Rev. Virginia Cookman and Neil (Karen) Hohner. Uncle to Kendra (2019), Kenneth, Matthew and Stephen. Predeceased by his son David (2014) and parents Kenneth and Carol (Dahmer) Hohner. Al was a dedicated officer for the Waterloo Regional Police Services retiring in 1997 after 31 years of service. He was active in the community and involved with Scouts Canada for over 40 years. Al was a past president at the Royal Canadian Legion and a member at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Kitchener. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. Al's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener (519-749-8467) on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place in the Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Guests may watch the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Guests must RSVP to attend visitation or the funeral service. Masks are required. Private family interment in Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, or Scouts Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Al's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
