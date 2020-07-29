1/1
Allan John HILBORN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Allan Hilborn Jr. announce his passing on July 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Allan will be lovingly remembered by his son Christian, his father Allan Sr., his sister Judy (Phil) and his brothers Doug (Virginia), Andrew (Rhonda). Allan is predeceased by his mother Elaine, his mother-in-law Kathleen Goos, and his beloved wife Karen. Allan was born in Cambridge on January 5, 1948 and was a proud resident of the city for his whole life. Although, Allan would sport a red shirt that exclaimed, "I'm not from Cambridge, I'm from Preston." He started with the Waterloo Region District School Board in 1975 where he rose to become the proud Head Custodian of Ryerson Public School. Throughout his 35-year career he not only maintained the school but the staff as well with his infectiously positive attitude. All the students he encountered throughout his years at Ryerson recall him with fondness, often remembering his unending smile. For years he was a member of the Belwood Lake Sailing Club where he became known as "Mr. Fix-It." He remarked that he practiced his religion on the water, and that's where he found solace when his wife passed away in 2006. Allan was generous, almost to a fault; he would help anyone in need if he was able. He will be truly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. To honour Allan's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Allan's Life will be held at St. John's Anglican Church when it is safe for us to gather. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
5196533251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barthel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved