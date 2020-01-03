|
Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Winston Park Long Term Care at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mary Lou. Dear father of Barbara and Hughie Rudd of Vancouver BC, and Sandra and Peter Stapper of Lindsay, Ontario. Cherished grandpa to Adam Stapper, Devon Rudd and Lana Rudd. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Virdella as well as his brother William Justason. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Allan worked for Bell Canada for 34 years. One of his lifelong hobbies was photography and after retirement he also took an interest in woodworking. Allan's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday January 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with lunch to follow. Private burial has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society - Waterloo Region or to a would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Allan's memorial.