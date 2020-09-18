Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 80. Allan was born near Linwood, Ontario on February 29, 1940, a son of the late Mose and Rachel (Lebold) Kuepfer. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Allan served as a paramedic and in health care for 35 years in the Walkerton, Hanover and Wingham areas. For the past 19 years, he has served in the Gideon ministry. Allan is survived by his beloved wife Isobel (McCowan) Kuepfer of Waterloo. Loving father of Karen (predeceased in 1971), Kevin (Christina) and Robert (Shannon) Kuepfer. Caring grandfather of Tyler, Abigail, Gracie, Leah and Alexander Kuepfer. Allan will be remembered by siblings Mary Kuepfer, Enos (Doris) Kuepfer, Edna Lahmann, Lorne (Grace) and Freida (Irvin) Huber; brother and sisters-in-law Margaret Kuepfer, Elsie (Laverne) Martin, Katie (Richard) Troyer, Jean (Laverne) Flynn, Ken (Arlene) McCowan and John (Heather) McCowan. Predeceased by siblings Jacob, Levi and Ivan Kuepfer and brothers-in-law Henry Kuepfer and Fred Lahmann. Allan's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 306 Erb St., W., Waterloo on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment at Elmira Union Cemetery. Extended family and friends are required to RSVP to attend Allan's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Allan's service may be viewed via livestream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Grand River Hospital, Freeport Health Centre and CarePartners for the compassionate care and kindness shown to both Allan and his family. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Gideons International in Canada or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Allan's memorial and to RSVP.