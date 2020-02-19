Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Robert Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Robert Johnson Obituary
Passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in his 71st year. Allan was the son of the late Jack T. Johnson (1990) and Cecelia A. Johnson (2019). Brother of Ken Johnson (Delores 2018) of Bayfield, Gary and Tamara Johnson of Waterloo and Deborah and Jim Trendle of Heidelberg. Uncle to Amber and Stefan Karpuzov, Leah and Brad Musselman, Megan Trendle and fiance Mike Sutherland and Tania Johnson. Great Uncle to Jace and Audrey, Sofia and Amelia. Also survived by his wife, Viki Johnson of Ethel. Allan had a passion for music and was an accomplished Jazz guitarist and vocalist and well known in the local music community. He was also a commercial photographer for many years and a fencing instructor. Allan was a gentle soul with a love for coffee and dessert and good conversation. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment in the spring. A musical celebration of life is planned at the Jazz Room on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -