Passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in his 71st year. Allan was the son of the late Jack T. Johnson (1990) and Cecelia A. Johnson (2019). Brother of Ken Johnson (Delores 2018) of Bayfield, Gary and Tamara Johnson of Waterloo and Deborah and Jim Trendle of Heidelberg. Uncle to Amber and Stefan Karpuzov, Leah and Brad Musselman, Megan Trendle and fiance Mike Sutherland and Tania Johnson. Great Uncle to Jace and Audrey, Sofia and Amelia. Also survived by his wife, Viki Johnson of Ethel. Allan had a passion for music and was an accomplished Jazz guitarist and vocalist and well known in the local music community. He was also a commercial photographer for many years and a fencing instructor. Allan was a gentle soul with a love for coffee and dessert and good conversation. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment in the spring. A musical celebration of life is planned at the Jazz Room on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020