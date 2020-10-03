Allan Thomas of Hanover and formerly of Kitchener entered into Eternal Life on October 1, 2020. Husband and soul mate of Marjorie nee Pufahl for 62 years and loving father to James and his wife Shirley and their two dogs of Woodstock. Survived by sister Lois Miller (Vic deceased) of Airdrie, Alberta and brother Earl and wife Sharon of Guelph as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Fred and Etta nee White Gates of Owen Sound. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Tara Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Grace United Church Hanover, Chapman House Owen Sound, St. Peters Kitchener TV Ministry or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover.