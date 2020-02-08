Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Scheklesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Leonard Scheklesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Leonard Scheklesky Obituary
Passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Windsor as a result of complications from cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Mauritzen) for 27 years. Loving father of Laura Yelle (Eric), Emily and Kerri. Dear son of Joan Scheklesky and the late Leonard (2016). Dear brother of Darrel (Dianne) and their son Max and Leanne Read (Dwayne) and her children Brandon, Cody and Erika. Dear son-in-law of Linda and Henning Mauritzen. Dear brother-in-law of Wayne Mauritzen (Edith). Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 edition of the Record or will be available at www.henrywalser.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -