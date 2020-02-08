|
Passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Windsor as a result of complications from cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Mauritzen) for 27 years. Loving father of Laura Yelle (Eric), Emily and Kerri. Dear son of Joan Scheklesky and the late Leonard (2016). Dear brother of Darrel (Dianne) and their son Max and Leanne Read (Dwayne) and her children Brandon, Cody and Erika. Dear son-in-law of Linda and Henning Mauritzen. Dear brother-in-law of Wayne Mauritzen (Edith). Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 edition of the Record or will be available at www.henrywalser.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020