Allen Ross (Ross) Hopper, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario. Ross is survived by his children, Gary (Renée) of London; Kim (Dave) of London; Donna (Jeff) of Ilderton and his grandchildren Jacob and Mackenzie; Joel and Raven; Allyssa and Lauryn; and his brother, Frank of Goderich. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara and his parents Howard and Lillian of Waterloo. Ross was born in Brantford, Ontario to Howard and Lillian on October 2, 1934. He worked as a Statistician for Uniroyal in Research and Development in Quality Assurance for 40 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to the Casino and socializing in his community. He liked watching sports on TV with a rum and coke in hand and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18th at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Erb & Good on Saturday at 1-2:45 p.m. Due to Covid-19 social distancing please RSVP by calling the funeral home to schedule an arrival time for visitation. A Private family interment will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens 2723 Victoria Street N, Breslau, Ont. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society
, may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.