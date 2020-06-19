Born in London, on January 13, 1987, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Married to Greg Boyd. AWESOME mother to William (5), Maxwell (3), and Madison (2). Daughter to Diane and Wayne; sister to Andrea (Matt) and Brian (Katie); daughter-in-law to Ian and Carolyn; sister-in-law to Melanie and Ken (Katrina); aunt to Penelope and Annabelle (Andrea and Matt), and Riley and Kenzie (Ken and Katrina). Allison lived a life of service to those less fortunate in her local communities and around the world; the world is a lesser place for having lost her bright light at the age of 33.
Allison attended St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School, and then attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, where she was a top Cross Country runner, Volleyball, and Soccer athlete.
She attended Wilfrid Laurier University, where she earned an Arts Degree, majoring in Global Studies. During her time there, she travelled to Ireland, taking classes at the University of Limerick in her 3rd year, and was an active volunteer of the University Students' Union (WLUSU). On graduation, Allison moved to Toronto and continued her studies, earning an International Development diploma at Humber College.
Shortly after, Allison worked with World Literacy Canada, a Toronto-based, non-profit with roots in rural India. She travelled on an internship, working in Varanasi, advancing literacy and education for women and children across the country. On her return home to Toronto, she continued her work with World Literacy. There, she partnered with the Toronto District School Board, and led the development of a book, Gandhi's Glasses to advance the vision and cause of Social Justice started by Mahatma Gandhi, focusing on serving under-privileged youth across Toronto and the broader GTA.
Allison then employed her talents to Waterloo Region's House of Friendship, where she first served in Supportive Housing, moving then to the Region's Shelter Services team, and most recently, serving on the leadership team, driving the vision for the Community Development program. A fierce voice for the marginalized and unheard in the community, Allison delivered a passionate final presentation to Waterloo Regional Council on February 11, 2020 in spite of terrible headaches and blurred vision, caused by the brain tumour she did not yet know was growing inside of her.
Allison's commitment to serve others was rooted deeply in her from the start. Growing up in London, she was an active volunteer for the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic for many years, playing a role to raise a $1.3M endowment fund for children with life threatening illnesses, and the annual Business Cares Food Drive that continues to this day, supporting those in need at the holiday season. Allison worked to embed that spirit of service within her own children; she and Greg delivering food hampers to families in need with her three children this past holiday season.
Allison was diagnosed with High Grade Glioblastoma after a biopsy performed in London on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The cancer had already progressed substantially, impacting her ability to operate physically and cognitively through the final months of her life. In spite of this she relentlessly and bravely battled for as much time and quality of life as she could get. She displayed a spirit of courage and determination that will serve as an inspiration to all who knew her for the rest of our lives.
She leaves her family, a world-wide network of friends, and community heart-broken…but inspired by her spirit to keep moving forward. She was a truly special person who lived each day fully, and while taken too young, lived more in 33 years than many ever will. We'll never forget and all who know her will forever honour her spirit and memory in our day to day lives.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, where a private funeral service for the family will be conducted on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Please note: the funeral home can ONLY admit a maximum of 60 people at each visitation period as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/. If you wish to attend, please email: westviewfc@rogers.com or phone: 519-641-1793 to be advised of available visiting times. Please be aware that Covid protocols may preclude some being able to attend as numbers are limited.
A Celebration of Allison's Life will be held in Kitchener-Waterloo in the future, when we are again permitted to gather together as a community in larger numbers. More information will come once details are ready to be shared.
For those wishing to make a contribution in Allison's memory, please consider:
- Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada - DUNN with Cancer Brain Cancer Research Fund (DUNNwithcancer.com) – this fund has been set up to help fund research to prevent the type of cancer that so quickly took Allison from us.
- House of Friendship – Community Development Programming – this was the program that Allison led and had cast a vision for in early 2020. Your contributions will help advance her vision and keep her spirit alive in Waterloo Region.
"Allison, we are devastated for having lost you at this stage in our journey, but commit to never leave you far from our hearts and minds as we continue forward…just as you would wish for all of those you served your entire life."
For information and online condolences please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
