Unselfish and kind, none on the earth your equal we'll find, honourable and true in all your ways, loving and faithful 'til the end of your days, honest and liberal, ever upright, just in your judgement always right, loved by your friends and all whom you knew, one in a million, that person was you. Our mother passed away in her home surrounded by family on October 12, 2020 in her 95th year. Cherished wife of Barney, waiting 37 years for her to join him. Mother of Steven, Debra, Peter, Jeanette and Susan. Beloved mother-in-law to Bruce, Glenna, Martin and John. Eight beautiful grandchildren and eleven (soon to be 12) great-grandchildren. Born in India, a proud Anglo-Indian, mum emigrated to Canada to provide a better life for her family, for which we are so profoundly grateful. After retiring from a long successful career as Executive Assistant to major corporations and governments she circumnavigated the globe not once but twice to visit friends and new places. Mum was born on December 24 and always made Christmas special for her family and friends. It is said, to be without friends is a serious form of poverty, mum was a millionaire. Strong, independent, loving and kind, a wonderful role model for all who knew her. A woman of substance. She will be sadly missed. We love you mummy, rest in peace.