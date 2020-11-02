1/1
Alma LUTSCHE
Passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Horst (2018). Loving mother of Linda Lutsche (Bill Carter) and Anita Lutsche (Jeff Baker). Proud Oma of Madeleine, Katherine, William and Alexander. Daughter of the late Siegfried and Minnie Hehn. A private funeral service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Alma's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
