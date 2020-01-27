|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Alma Yantzi of New Hamburg in her 90th year. Loving mother of Gloria (Clare) Lebold, Marilyn (Don) Steinmann, Lynn Yantzi (Nancy Steinmann Yantzi), Marvin (Janet) Yantzi, Maynard (Connie) Yantzi. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Annastasia), Chad (Julie), Michael (Megan), Krista (Eric), Brent (Karen), Stephen (Janessa), Andrew (Allison), Dylan (Hannah), Jared, Marcus (Tosha), Katie (Trevor), Jesse and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. Alma is survived by her sisters; Emmalien Lichti, Erma (Merlin) Bender, Lydia (Glen) Schumm, brothers and sisters-in-law; Violetta Borntrager, Ruby Wagler, Orlin (Eileen) Yantzi, Earl Yantzi (Alma Conn); as well as by her many nieces and nephews. Alma is now reunited with her beloved husband Ken Yantzi who predeceased her on December 13, 2019. Predeceased by her father and mother Dan and Mary (Zehr) Wagler, brothers; Stanley (Ruby) Wagler, Lloyd Wagler, Daniel (Audrey) Wagler and sister-in-law, Barbara Ann in infancy, brothers-in-law Hubert (Dorothy) Yantzi, Elmon Lichti and Oscar Borntrager. Alma was a faithful member of East Zorra Mennonite Church, Tavistock. She was known for her gracious hospitality to the many gathered around her table. Her family and friends appreciated her gentle spirit, warm loving nature and kindness for all. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home. 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at East Zorra Mennonite Church, Tavistock with Pastors Ray Martin and Tanya Dyck Steinmann officiating. A graveside service will commence in the adjoining church cemetery prior to the funeral service at 1:15 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be kindly accepted to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth or Mennonite Central Committee-Great Winter Warmup (Blankets) (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020