Almeda (Shoemaker) Gervais

Almeda (Shoemaker) Gervais Obituary
Peacefully passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs, at the age of 74. Beloved wife for 54 years of Roger Gervais. Devoted mother of the late Patricia (1965), Steven and Monique, Michelle Gervais and Oscar Rivera, and Tim and Sandee Ellis. Loving grandma of Madeline and Jonathan; Courtney and Tanner (Paige); Megan and TJ, and great-grandma of Rodney. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Helen Shoemaker, Elsie Stinson, and Larry and Chris Shoemaker. Predeceased by her parents Menno and Almeda (Martin) Shoemaker, brother Lloyd Shoemaker, and sisters Gladys Shantz and Lila Arnold. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., Elmira. A reception will follow. Interment in Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Society would be appreciated by the family. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
