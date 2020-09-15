It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Father, mentor and last surviving member of his family, Alvin John Kieswetter on Satrday September 12, 2020 in his 91st year. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Hehn) (2012). Son of the late Martin and Louisa Kieswetter. He will be greatly missed by his four sons: Leonard (Janet) of Kitchener, Ken (Gail) of Elora, Dennis (Kathy) of Waterloo and Raymond (Geraldine) of Kitchener. Also mourning his loss are his grandchildren: Jennifer Garlick, Melissa Ferrira (Joe), Joseph Kieswetter (Trish), Joanna Kieswetter (Michael) , Jonathan Kieswetter, Becky Weber (Jay), Tyler Kieswetter (Melani) and the late Sean Kieswetter (2005). Survived by 11 great-granchildren. Predeceased by his brothers Sylvester and Jerome, brothers in law Sylvester Hehn, Melvin Waechter and sister in laws Loretta Kieswetter, Doreen Hehn and Mary Hehn. Survived by brother and sister in laws: Rita Hehn, Francis Hehn, Mike and Bertha Hehn, Audrey Waechter, Jim and Shirley Hehn, Marg and Doug Weber & many nieces and nephews. Alvin was a longtime employee of Bauer Skates and Kauffman Shoe Co. "We would like to thank Bankside Retirement for the care they provided to Dad for 7 1/2 years before he moved to Barnswallow. A huge thank you to Barnswallow Place (Elmira) for taking such good care of Dad for the last 4 months. Alvin's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Thursday September 17th from 6:00-8:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's R.C. Church on Friday September 18th at 10am. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery (Waterloo). Guests are required to RSVP to attend Alvin's visitation and funeral mass through henrywalser.com
or by calling the funeral home directly at 519-749-8467. Masks/Face coverings are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Alvin's memorial.