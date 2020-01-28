|
|
Passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Residence at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Shirley for almost 65 years. Loving dad to Patty Robinson (Larry), Jamie (Kim) and Christy Heideman (Greig). Cherished grandpa to Matthew (Kirsten), Sarah (Jeff), Nick (Hannah), Nicole (David) and Vanessa and great grandpa to Haylee and Duncan. Dear brother of Richard (Arvella) and Joyce Cruickshank (Bob) and brother-in-law of Pat Cluthe (Jerry), Doug Ireland (Janet) and Rob Ireland (Gail). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister, Marge Edwards and her husband Fred. Special thanks to the staff at Chartwell for their compassionate care of Alvin. Alvin's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. followed by a reception at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care or the Kitchener East Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Alvin's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020