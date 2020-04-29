|
|
Safe in the arms of Jesus, Alvin passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved son of the late Herbert and Eileen Luelo. Dear brother of Sharon Morgan and Ken (Brenda), Gordon, Carol and Brian Luelo. Fondly remembered by his nieces May and Tracy; and nephews Shaun and Michael as well as by his cousins. Special thanks to his brother Brian for the years you lovingly cared for Alvin. Thank you as well to Dr. Kennel and the staff at Forest Heights LTC for your compassionate care. A private interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020