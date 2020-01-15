|
It is with great sadness that Amy's family has to announce that their special angel went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She is the cherished daughter of Paul and Penny (nee Metzloff) Grominsky. Loving sister of John-Paul (Claudia), Sherri (Leslie), Paula (John), Emily (Jason) and Danielle. Dear aunt to Matteo, Lorenzo, Lincoln, Maya and Kai. Precious granddaughter of Dianne Metzloff, (the late Jack Metzloff) and the late Alex and Hedwig Grominsky. Amy will be forever missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Amy's life has been enriched by all the teachers, staff and friends from K-W Hab., KidsAbility, St. Anne's Community, F.H.C.I and Sunbeam Day Program. Amy's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-8 pm at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Anne's R.C. Church, 268 East Avenue, Kitchener. Interment Parkview Cemetery followed by a reception at Golf's Steak House. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KidsAbility, Sunbeam Centre or Ontario Rett Syndrome Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to all of her medical teams especially Dr. Mel Cescon, and everyone who have touched Amy's life over the years. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Amy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020