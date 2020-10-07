Amy R. Zuber passed away at Laurelton Complete Care in Brick, NJ on September 24, 2020 from complication of diabetes. She was 59 years old. Amy is survived by her three siblings, Lisa Sharkey of Waterloo, Ontario, Joseph Zuber (Chris Howe) of Larchmont, NY, and Krista Zuber of New York, NY. She was a proud and loving aunt to her four nieces, Jessica Sharkey (Tyler Smith), Laura Sharkey (Nate Marcell), Alexandra Zuber, Madeline Zuber, and her grandniece Milligan (Millie) Sharkey Smith. She is also survived by many Parker, Milligan, Witzel, and Dietrich cousins along with countless friends. Amy was preceded in death by her fiancé George Moeck of Bay Head, NJ and her parents, Joseph and Edith Zuber. Amy was born in Kitchener, Ontario, the second of four children. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Kitchener and attended Ryerson University in Toronto. Her careers were as eclectic as she was, taking turns in the fields of cooking/pastry, insurance, film/media and retailing. After many years in Toronto, Amy moved to the Jersey Shore, a place she loved and had spent many summers in her youth. Amy was a fabulous hostess who excelled at throwing dinner parties and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She had a fine eye for detail, a flair for accessories, derived great pleasure from reading, and never lost a game of Trivial Pursuit. Amy loved her family and friends fiercely and we love and miss her greatly in kind. Due to COVID-19, cremation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers or donations, an act of kindness would be appreciated by the family.



