Our beautiful mama has gone. Born June 19, 1923 in Simferopol Crimea, she was the youngest of six children by her parents Nikolai Andreevich (Panasiuk) and Zinaida Vasilievna (Kobus). In July 1942, aged 18, she was taken along with other young people from Nazi-occupied Crimea to work as a forced labourer. On a farm near Huttenburg Austria she met her future husband Bronislaw, who had been taken from Poland. They were allowed to marry in 1944. Like many others at war's end they were stranded in a displaced persons' camp, until Canada accepted them as immigrant refugees. Our father arrived first to work on a farm near Preston. Anastasia and child followed a year later. Tasia (or Stella) as her friends and co-workers called her, worked at whatever she could find to help her young family. She became a skilled worker at Savage Shoes and other shoe factories, teaching others as well. Cooking and sewing became second nature to her. With her husband she raised a family of three sons. Unfortunately a first child --a daughter, had died in infancy earlier in Austria. In her retirement years she enjoyed playing bingo in Cambridge. Mama always put her family first, giving of herself at all times. We are extremely grateful and proud to be her sons. Our mama was a beautiful person, kind, thoughtful and generous. She couldn't even swat a fly; that was a job for her husband Bronislaw. She left us in her 97th year, passing away January 18, 2020. Tasia leaves sons Alexander (Susan), Edward and Bruno; grandsons Ben (Niki) and Tom (and their mother Catherine); granddaughter Sasha; and great-granddaughter Nora. Resting at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge where her family will receive friends for a gathering of celebration and remembrance on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. "Ja Tebja ljublju serdtsem i dušoju, dorogaja Mamo?ka!"
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020