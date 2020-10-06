1/1
Andrea LINHOFER
Our dear Andrea passed away suddenly on October 2, 2020 at the age of 51. She leaves behind her parents, Margaritha and Siegfried, her Opa Heinz (predeceased Anneliese), her brother Tyson (Julie), her nephews, Ethan and Sam, niece Rosie, and a number of cherished friends, along with her beloved furry companion Georgia. Over the years Andrea worked as a Chartered Accountant which led her to positions in Kitchener, Toronto, Barbados and London, England. Andrea was fiercely independent and highly accomplished, she had many things to be proud of and was always willing to share her insights, skills and experiences. Andrea was also a world traveler who shared her favourite places with whomever she happened to be on the adventure with. And when she did, new adventures always resulted. Fond memories of Paris, Barcelona, Iceland, London, Berlin, Vienna, Edinburgh, Morocco, Salt Lake City Olympics, Barbados, Las Vegas and so many more abroad. She thoroughly enjoyed and loved sharing her travel stories with all of her family and friends. Along with being a Daughter, a Granddaughter, Sister, Niece, Aunt and Godmother, she was also an Accountant, Auditor, Advisor, Regulatory Specialist, Scholar, Listener, Teacher, Coach, and Best Friend. She will be greatly missed by all and will be held closely in our hearts. Private Cremation has taken place. In honour of Andrea, donations can be made to The Hospital for Sick Kids, K-W Humane Society or CAMH (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Andrea's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
