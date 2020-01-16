Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Passed away at Forest Heights Long Term Care on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Beloved companion of Margaret Ernest for 40 years. Dear father of Kristen Adam-Wilson. Loved grandfather of Nathaniel and Quinten. Dear brother of Joseph and his family of Owen Sound. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Annie Adam. Andrew's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Forest Heights Long Term Care for their kindness and compassion shown to Andrew. Cremation has taken place. Andrew's family will receive relatives and friends at the Highwaymen Car Club, 606 Lancaster St. W., Kitchener, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 2 - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2 - 1373 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3R6, or to Children's Wish Foundation, 350 - 1101 Kingston Rd., Pickering, ON L1V 1B5. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 16, 2020
