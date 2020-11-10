Passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lanark Place LTC at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Helen O'Brien for 54 years. Loving father and friend of Carolann (Peter) Mackie and John (Lisa) O'Brien. Cherished grandpa of Stuart, Taylor, Meghan, Andrew, Kate, Hayley and James. Dear brother to Gerry (Maureen) O'Brien, Catherine (John) Connolly, Maureen (John) Burke, Julie (Jim) McLaughlin and Patricia (Peter) McMahon. Survived by his sisters-in-law Chrissie O'Brien, Mary (Kenny) Cameron, Jacqueline (Sean) Kiernan, brother-in-law Billy Watson as well as many nieces and nephews in Canada and Scotland. He also leaves behind his dear friends Ann and Steve Cochrane, Bobby and Helen Simpson and Richard "Big Rich" Winge. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Hugh (Maureen) O'Brien. Andy was a professional soccer athlete in Britain prior to his immigration to Canada. He continued in his love for the sport by playing and coaching in the minor and senior levels in Kitchener. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and is respected in the community for his tremendous character. Andy will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Freeport Hospital and Lanark LTC for their gracious care. Andy's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private celebration of Andy's life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Those wishing to attend Andrew's visitation must RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling (519)-749-8467. Please note, face masks are mandatory. Those unable to attend Andy's celebration are invited to view the service at www.henrywalser.ca/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo-Wellington or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Andy's memorial.