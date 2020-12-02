1/2
Andrew R. Rutherford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of their beloved son, brother and father, Andrew Rutherford on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at the age of 30. Loving father of Lucas. Beloved son of Sylvie and James Kellum. Cherished brother of Keeth and step-brother of Caleb, Marissa and Ethan. Will be greatly missed by his Grandma Anne and Aunt Anne-Marie. Remembered by his many aunts, uncles and cousin. Andrew enjoyed all the small things in life. He was the best father and an amazing son and brother. Andrew will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all those who knew him. Andrew's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30 - 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Guests are required to RSVP to attend Andrew's visitation and service through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. For those unable to attend, Andrew's service may be viewed via live stream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship or the Cambridge Shelter would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Andrew's memorial. ONE LOVE, ALWAYS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved