It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of their beloved son, brother and father, Andrew Rutherford on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at the age of 30. Loving father of Lucas. Beloved son of Sylvie and James Kellum. Cherished brother of Keeth and step-brother of Caleb, Marissa and Ethan. Will be greatly missed by his Grandma Anne and Aunt Anne-Marie. Remembered by his many aunts, uncles and cousin. Andrew enjoyed all the small things in life. He was the best father and an amazing son and brother. Andrew will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all those who knew him. Andrew's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30 - 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Guests are required to RSVP to attend Andrew's visitation and service through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. For those unable to attend, Andrew's service may be viewed via live stream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship or the Cambridge Shelter would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Andrew's memorial. ONE LOVE, ALWAYS