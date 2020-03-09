Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Seehawer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Seehawer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Seehawer Obituary
Passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette "Nettie" (nee Hayden). In-law to William and Viola Hayden. Dear brother to the late Godhart Seehawer, Miriam McTavish, Joe Seehawer and Inge Newmaster. Loving uncle to Bonnie, Lynne, Cher, John (preceded), Gord, May, Chris, Sabina, Bob, Jeff (preceded), Steve and their families. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and his lady-friend Ruth Ann. Andy's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519)749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Andy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -