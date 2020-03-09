|
Passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette "Nettie" (nee Hayden). In-law to William and Viola Hayden. Dear brother to the late Godhart Seehawer, Miriam McTavish, Joe Seehawer and Inge Newmaster. Loving uncle to Bonnie, Lynne, Cher, John (preceded), Gord, May, Chris, Sabina, Bob, Jeff (preceded), Steve and their families. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and his lady-friend Ruth Ann. Andy's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519)749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Andy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020