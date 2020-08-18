Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on August 14, 2020, after a heroic 13-year battle with cancer. Survived by her husband Dave of 43 years, and her beautiful daughters Sara, Rachel Abram (Christopher), and Andrea Warkentin (Timothy). Adored "Bobo" to her grandchildren Morleigh & Cassandra Mantle, Emilee & Caleb Abram, & Jeremy Warkentin. Dear sister to Nigel Rostance (Regina) & Mandy Wolf (Bernd). Predeceased by her parents Malcolm & Jean Rostance. She will be lovingly remembered as "Auntie Angie" by many nieces and nephews. She is fondly remembered by her in-laws: Janice Kroetsch (Rick), the late Richard Holowaty (Hilde) & Paul Holowaty (Angela). Angie graduated from Conestoga College in 1976 and had a fulfilling and varied career with Zehr's Markets, Waterloo Region Catholic School Board, and most recently at Country Paws Kennels. Angie was devoted to her family and happiest when playing with her grandchildren on special family vacations, creating memories that will last their lifetime. Angie was a tireless volunteer at Hopespring Cancer Support Center as a Reiki practitioner and wig fitter, also helping counsel others afflicted with cancer. She was an active supporter of the Terry Fox Foundation as a proud member of "Terry's Team" and never missed the annual Terry Fox Run in over 2 decades. Angie loved all animals and will be sorely missed by her companion dog, Nakoda. She leaves behind a legacy of love, fun times, and giving, always putting the needs and wishes of others ahead of her own. Special thanks to ICU unit of London Health Sciences (Victoria Hospital) for their compassionate care during her final days and to the Grand River Cancer Center for their tireless efforts and outstanding care of her over the years. Angie's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a private family interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery (Breslau). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend Angie's visitation and/or service through www.henrywasler.com
. Masks are mandatory. Angie's family invites you to share hand written memories of Angie by bringing cards and condolences with you to the visitation. You may join the service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Angie's memorial.