Angelica Faith KRAEMER
Passed away peacefully on the day she was born, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, and went to be safe in the loving arms of Jesus. Beloved daughter of Randy and Susanna Kraemer of Glen Allan. She will be sadly missed by her siblings, Donovan, Bethany, Jordan, Janneken, and Daniel. Also missed by her grandparents, Ronald and Marlene Martin of St. Jacobs and Irvin and Minerva Kraemer of Wallenstein, and great-grandmother, Erma Martin of West Montrose. Mourned by 11 aunts, 11 uncles, and many cousins. A drive-by viewing will take place in the church yard at Goshen Mennonite Meeting House on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. for family and from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for close friends and neighbours. A private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. in the adjoining cemetery. A short service by phone will follow at 1:30 p.m. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.
