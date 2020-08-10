1/1
Anita Marjorie Schmalz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anita on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved wife of George for 30 years. Dear mother of Steven Ball (Susan), Robert Ball (Vibeke), Joan Tanaka (Ross). Cherished Grams of Austin, Sunni, Paul (Kay), Beckie (Alex), Madison and Taylor. Treasured Great Grams of Aaden and Lukas. Dear sister of June Eden. Anita will be missed and remembered by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends. Anita was a mid-wife to 100's of goats over her many years of caring for her herd. Anita's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. A private family service will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home. Friends may join the live-stream at: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved