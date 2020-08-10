It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anita on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved wife of George for 30 years. Dear mother of Steven Ball (Susan), Robert Ball (Vibeke), Joan Tanaka (Ross). Cherished Grams of Austin, Sunni, Paul (Kay), Beckie (Alex), Madison and Taylor. Treasured Great Grams of Aaden and Lukas. Dear sister of June Eden. Anita will be missed and remembered by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends. Anita was a mid-wife to 100's of goats over her many years of caring for her herd. Anita's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. A private family service will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home. Friends may join the live-stream at: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).