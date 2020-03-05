|
Anita Pitschner passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, at the age of 51. She was the beloved wife of Dave Pitschner, the loving and proud mother of Olivia and Emma. The cherished sister of Bernie Pahl (Kathy) and Heidi Ellen (John). The dear daughter-in-law of Helen Fischer and the late Siegfried Pitschner. She will be missed by her brother-in-law Wolfgang Weingarten (Cherie), and her many nieces, nephews and friends will miss her dearly. Predeceased by her parents, Willy and Else Pahl. Anita loved salty snacks, the movie theater and a clean house. But above all these, she had a deep love for her family and friends, constantly giving kind words, wise advice, and big hugs. Her faith was an inspiration to those around her, and she spread the light of Jesus through every conversation she had. She adored her career and she was able to touch many people through her work in social services. She was employed by St. Mary's Counselling, F&CS, and the Waterloo Region District School Board as a Child and Youth Worker. Anita radiated positivity and joy and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Anita's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The funeral service will continue the next day on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Grandview Church, 250 Old Chicopee Dr., Kitchener at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. The internment will be at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation (designated to the Cancer Centre) would be welcome (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Anita's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020