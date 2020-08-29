Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Ann was born 49 years ago in Kitchener, Ontario on January 19, 1971. Ann will be dearly missed by her father and mother Carl and Joyce (Rabe) Junker, brother Ronald Junker (Cathy). She was a special aunt to her 3 nieces and nephew; Shannon Beckner (Doug) and Shelby Reibeling (Alex), Jasmin and Liam and great-aunt to Jacob & Cameron. Ann had a fond love for her family, which was shown daily and most of her time was spent with them. She was an avid gardener and loved to admire her flowers or other gardens while out in the community. Ann was a teacher at Sunshine Montessori School in Kitchener, her passion for teaching was well recognized with in the school and by the students she had taught. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses who went above and beyond caring for Ann; Laura, Courtney and Cindy, as well as a thank you to the staff at Sunshine Montessori School for the support they had shown Ann and her family, she will be fondly remembered by all who knew her and especially by her students. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be kindly accepted to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca