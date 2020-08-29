1/2
Ann Marie JUNKER
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Ann was born 49 years ago in Kitchener, Ontario on January 19, 1971. Ann will be dearly missed by her father and mother Carl and Joyce (Rabe) Junker, brother Ronald Junker (Cathy). She was a special aunt to her 3 nieces and nephew; Shannon Beckner (Doug) and Shelby Reibeling (Alex), Jasmin and Liam and great-aunt to Jacob & Cameron. Ann had a fond love for her family, which was shown daily and most of her time was spent with them. She was an avid gardener and loved to admire her flowers or other gardens while out in the community. Ann was a teacher at Sunshine Montessori School in Kitchener, her passion for teaching was well recognized with in the school and by the students she had taught. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses who went above and beyond caring for Ann; Laura, Courtney and Cindy, as well as a thank you to the staff at Sunshine Montessori School for the support they had shown Ann and her family, she will be fondly remembered by all who knew her and especially by her students. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be kindly accepted to the Canadian Cancer Society. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd. Milverton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved