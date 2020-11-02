Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at the age of 87 after several years struggling with Alzheimers. Her kind heart is remembered by her children Richard (Tilly), Bozena (Denis), and Zbigniew "Bob" (Brenda), 8 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, Ontario (519) 749-8467. Private cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.ca
