Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank Giesbrecht (2011). Dear and loving mother of Frank J. Giesbrecht and his wife Esther of St. Catharines and Beatrice Bach of Kitchener. Cherished grandmother of Rachel (Andrew) Thiessen, Julie (Mike) Jehan, Alexia Giesbrecht (Harlan Brown), Suzanne (Dave) Wilson and Jeremy Ronnenberg and five great-grandchildren. Anna's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, with a service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment at First Mennonite Cemetery. Those wishing to attend Anna's visitation and service must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Anna's service may be viewed via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Anna's memorial.