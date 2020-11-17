1/1
Anna Giesbrecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank Giesbrecht (2011). Dear and loving mother of Frank J. Giesbrecht and his wife Esther of St. Catharines and Beatrice Bach of Kitchener. Cherished grandmother of Rachel (Andrew) Thiessen, Julie (Mike) Jehan, Alexia Giesbrecht (Harlan Brown), Suzanne (Dave) Wilson and Jeremy Ronnenberg and five great-grandchildren. Anna's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, with a service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment at First Mennonite Cemetery. Those wishing to attend Anna's visitation and service must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Anna's service may be viewed via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Anna's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved